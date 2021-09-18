K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $42.09

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.09 and traded as low as C$39.48. K-Bro Linen shares last traded at C$40.08, with a volume of 5,200 shares traded.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$53.00 price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$50.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.94, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$41.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.09. The stock has a market cap of C$427.93 million and a PE ratio of 40.16.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.24%.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

