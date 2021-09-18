Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) will announce earnings of $1.64 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kadant’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.45. Kadant posted earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kadant will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.05 to $7.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $8.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Kadant.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $195.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million.

A number of research analysts have commented on KAI shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Kadant in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

In related news, Director Erin L. Russell sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,908 shares of company stock worth $728,550. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kadant by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors own 93.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KAI traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $217.13. 116,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.42. Kadant has a 52 week low of $104.15 and a 52 week high of $218.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

