Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) Short Interest Down 37.7% in August

Kahoot! ASA (OTCMKTS:KHOTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 917,700 shares, a decline of 37.7% from the August 15th total of 1,472,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.1 days.

KHOTF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.01. 20,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,525. Kahoot! ASA has a fifty-two week low of $4.13 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.11.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on KHOTF shares. Nordea Equity Research started coverage on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DNB Markets upgraded shares of Kahoot! ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kahoot! ASA in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Kahoot! ASA operates a game-based learning platform in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Latin America and the Caribbean, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company's platforms help to create, share, and play learning games. It offers Kahoot! Learning platform for learning and engagement services; Actimo, an employee engagement platform which connects and engages Organizations work teams; Drops, a language learning app for visuals and play; Kahoot! DragonBox app for math learning; and Kahoot! Poio Read app, which empowers children to learn to read through play.

