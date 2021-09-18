KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) Position Raised by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV) by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in KalVista Pharmaceuticals were worth $64,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALV. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 166.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,788 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. 99.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KALV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, September 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.43.

In other news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Christopher Yea sold 5,000 shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,234 shares in the company, valued at $168,961.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.25 on Friday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.01 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $470.43 million, a PE ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.72.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.05. Equities research analysts anticipate that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

