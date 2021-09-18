Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 62.2% from the August 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 289,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
KAOOY opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.58. KAO has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $15.71.
About KAO
