Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

LON:KAPE opened at GBX 420 ($5.49) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 350.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 313.27. Kape Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 450 ($5.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of £940.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38.

Kape Technologies Company Profile

Kape Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Security and Digital Privacy. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

