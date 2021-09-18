Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Kape Technologies (LON:KAPE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.
LON:KAPE opened at GBX 420 ($5.49) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 350.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 313.27. Kape Technologies has a 52-week low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a 52-week high of GBX 450 ($5.88). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of £940.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38.
Kape Technologies Company Profile
