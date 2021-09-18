Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Price Target Raised to C$5.50

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.75 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on KELTF. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Eight Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kelt Exploration in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a buy rating and a $2.54 target price on the stock. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $4.45.

KELTF stock opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. Kelt Exploration has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average is $2.49.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

