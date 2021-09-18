Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Stock Position Boosted by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas owned 0.14% of Kennedy-Wilson worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 24,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 12,034 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 34,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 83,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 27,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow purchased 100,000 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.10 per share, with a total value of $2,110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 22.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

KW stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.77 and a one year high of $22.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.44.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.06). Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.37%.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

