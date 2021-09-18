Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €93.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAE. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €185.80 ($218.59).

SAE stock opened at €153.50 ($180.59) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -85.81. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a twelve month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €137.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €159.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

