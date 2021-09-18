Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) a €93.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SAE. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) price objective on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €180.00 ($211.76) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Warburg Research set a €179.00 ($210.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €185.80 ($218.59).

SAE stock opened at €153.50 ($180.59) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of -85.81. Shop Apotheke Europe has a twelve month low of €116.50 ($137.06) and a twelve month high of €249.00 ($292.94). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €137.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €159.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.02.

Shop Apotheke Europe Company Profile

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

Analyst Recommendations for Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE)

