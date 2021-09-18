Kevin R. Sayer Sells 6,000 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.58, for a total value of $3,243,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

DexCom stock opened at $563.14 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.63 and a twelve month high of $567.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $503.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $424.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.26, a PEG ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.77.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical device company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.33. DexCom had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 24.45%. The company had revenue of $595.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.02 million. Equities analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on DexCom from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DexCom from $460.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on DexCom from $466.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DexCom from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on DexCom from $468.00 to $546.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.25.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in DexCom by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 259,618 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $110,857,000 after acquiring an additional 16,677 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 34,787 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $14,854,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,996 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $17,693,000 after buying an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

