KeyCorp Increases Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) Price Target to $335.00

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) had its target price hoisted by KeyCorp from $255.00 to $335.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $262.17.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $306.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $254.76 and a 200-day moving average of $215.50. Repligen has a fifty-two week low of $138.00 and a fifty-two week high of $310.69.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The biotechnology company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $162.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.24 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 19.65%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 780 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.50, for a total value of $195,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 25,000 shares of Repligen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.75, for a total transaction of $7,368,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 214,495 shares in the company, valued at $63,222,401.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,154 shares of company stock valued at $14,144,680. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 50.0% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 16.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 3.5% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

