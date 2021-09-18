Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYUF shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of KEYUF stock remained flat at $$26.30 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,690. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16. Keyera has a 12-month low of $13.95 and a 12-month high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

