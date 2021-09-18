Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.95.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KEYUF shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Keyera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS KEYUF remained flat at $$26.30 during midday trading on Friday. 325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,690. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.16. Keyera has a one year low of $13.95 and a one year high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

