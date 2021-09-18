Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.24

Killam Apartment REIT (TSE:KMP.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$22.24 and last traded at C$22.19, with a volume of 109230 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$22.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian set a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$21.75 price objective on shares of Killam Apartment REIT in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Killam Apartment REIT from C$23.75 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Killam Apartment REIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a PE ratio of 9.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0567 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Killam Apartment REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.89%.

Killam Apartment REIT Company Profile (TSE:KMP.UN)

Killam Apartment REIT, based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, is one of Canada's largest residential landlords, owning, operating, managing and developing a $2.8 billion portfolio of apartments and manufactured home communities. Killam's strategy to enhance value and profitability focuses on three priorities: 1) increasing earnings from existing operations, 2) expanding the portfolio and diversifying geographically through accretive acquisitions, with an emphasis on newer properties, and 3) developing high-quality properties in its core markets.

