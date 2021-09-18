Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Raises Dividend to $0.19 Per Share

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, September 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1875 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

Kirkland Lake Gold has increased its dividend payment by 1,691.4% over the last three years.

Shares of KL opened at $41.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $53.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.26.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $662.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.80 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 33.08%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on KL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.00.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake MIne. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

