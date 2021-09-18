Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) Receives $67.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

KTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kontoor Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Kontoor Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $54.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $21.66 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.33.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 257.55% and a net margin of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $490.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 802.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 402.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

