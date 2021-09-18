Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) is Frazier Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Frazier Management LLC cut its holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 787,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,124 shares during the period. Krystal Biotech comprises about 4.9% of Frazier Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Frazier Management LLC’s holdings in Krystal Biotech were worth $53,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 23.0% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,060,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after acquiring an additional 385,096 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 1.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 3.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Krystal Biotech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $73.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Krystal Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.40.

NASDAQ KRYS traded up $2.70 on Friday, hitting $59.19. 197,896 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,848. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.93. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.04 and a 12 month high of $87.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.02. On average, analysts forecast that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krystal Biotech Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a gene therapy company, which engages in developing and commercializing treatment for patients suffering from dermatological diseases. It developed a gene therapy platform, which company refer to as the Skin TARgeted Delivery platform, or STAR-D platform, that consists of a patent pending engineered viral vector based on herpes simplex virus 1, or HSV-1, and skin-optimized gene transfer technology, to develop off-the-shelf treatments for dermatological diseases.

