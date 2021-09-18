La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) Short Interest Update

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:LFDJF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decrease of 54.8% from the August 15th total of 8,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

LFDJF has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Societe Generale lowered La Française des Jeux Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

La Française des Jeux Société anonyme stock remained flat at $$52.14 during trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.44 and its 200 day moving average is $52.32. La Française des Jeux Société anonyme has a twelve month low of $39.75 and a twelve month high of $58.00.

La FranÃ§aise des Jeux SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme operates lottery and online sports betting games worldwide. The company offers instant and draw games. Its brand portfolio comprises Loto, EuroMillions, Cash, Amigo, Keno, Mission Patrimoine, and Parions Sport. The company was founded in 1933 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

