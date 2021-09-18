Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Rating Lowered by Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Susquehanna Bancshares currently has $690.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $750.00.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna cut Lam Research from a positive rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $705.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Lam Research from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $704.35.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $608.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $609.65 and a 200 day moving average of $610.85. Lam Research has a 12 month low of $300.70 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.78 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

In other news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter worth $1,301,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,220,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,105,000 after purchasing an additional 32,283 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 94.3% during the second quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Lam Research by 20.1% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after purchasing an additional 18,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Lam Research by 380.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

