Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) Short Interest Up 165.3% in August

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a growth of 165.3% from the August 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of LCA stock opened at $9.77 on Friday. Landcadia Holdings IV has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter valued at $141,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter valued at $197,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter valued at $352,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landcadia Holdings IV in the second quarter valued at $977,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.01% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

