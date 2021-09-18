Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $40.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $60.00.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Las Vegas Sands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Tuesday. They set an equal weight rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.96.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $38.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.09. The company has a market cap of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.38. Las Vegas Sands has a 12-month low of $36.15 and a 12-month high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.05) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

