Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the casino operator’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $59.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential downside of 0.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.96.

LVS opened at $38.17 on Thursday. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBK Investments L P boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 70.2% during the second quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 5,914 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 50,929 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,444 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 332.4% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 753,480 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $39,702,000 after purchasing an additional 579,231 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 12,135 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pantheon Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 21,534 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

