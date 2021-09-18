Laurentian Bank of Canada Reiterates Buy Rating for Docebo (TSE:DCBO)

Docebo (TSE:DCBO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Laurentian Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Docebo from C$90.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Docebo to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cormark raised their price target on Docebo from C$80.00 to C$97.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$83.00 price target (down previously from C$93.00) on shares of Docebo in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on Docebo from C$63.80 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$90.00.

TSE:DCBO opened at C$110.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$92.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$72.35. Docebo has a 52 week low of C$40.29 and a 52 week high of C$117.55. The company has a market cap of C$3.62 billion and a PE ratio of -152.90.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

