LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LEG Immobilien SE (FRA:LEG) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €142.03 ($167.09).

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €159.30 ($187.41) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €153.00 ($180.00) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €147.00 ($172.94) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

LEG stock traded down €0.05 ($0.06) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €126.35 ($148.65). 936,708 shares of the stock traded hands. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a one year high of €98.50 ($115.88). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €132.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €122.59.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

