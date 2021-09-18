Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,020 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Leidos were worth $16,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Leidos during the first quarter worth $39,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Leidos in the first quarter worth $43,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Leidos by 73.8% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Leidos during the first quarter worth $85,000. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $91.81 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 23.24%. Leidos’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,672 shares in the company, valued at $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus lowered Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.50.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.