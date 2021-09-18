Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Bought by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 416,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,089 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $11,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,970,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,682,000 after purchasing an additional 49,154 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 111.1% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,652,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344,601 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its holdings in Leslie’s by 36.7% during the first quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s during the first quarter worth $141,619,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 51.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,389,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,042 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Leslie’s news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 28,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $755,076.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,503,139 shares in the company, valued at $40,299,156.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 799,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $21,439,125.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 857,357 shares of company stock worth $22,985,741.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average is $25.57. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $596.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.81 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on LESL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank raised Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

