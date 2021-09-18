Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEXINGTON CORP PROPERTIES INC is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, operation, management of a diverse portfolio of real properties. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

NYSE LXP opened at $13.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.38. Lexington Realty Trust has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $14.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.60.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.78 million. Lexington Realty Trust had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 76.04%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 31.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,819,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,327,000 after buying an additional 673,168 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 24.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 282,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after buying an additional 55,902 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,368,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,017,000 after buying an additional 555,403 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 278.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 907,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after buying an additional 667,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Lexington Realty Trust by 23.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lexington Realty Trust

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

