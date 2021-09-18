Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Stock Price Down 7%

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) was down 7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.72 and last traded at $22.82. Approximately 102,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 4,626,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.53.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LAC shares. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithium Americas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.28.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.38 and a 200-day moving average of $15.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 56.73, a quick ratio of 56.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAC. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC)

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

