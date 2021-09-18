Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stock Position Decreased by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lafayette Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 12,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 48,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 17,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 11,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,430 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $340.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $362.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $371.43. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $399.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

