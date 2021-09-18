Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Logan Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:LRFC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 45.6% from the August 15th total of 34,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are short sold.

LRFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Logan Ridge Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of LRFC stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.05. The company had a trading volume of 11,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,068. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.74. Logan Ridge Finance has a one year low of $8.40 and a one year high of $28.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Logan Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:LRFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.30). Logan Ridge Finance had a net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Logan Ridge Finance will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Logan Ridge Finance

Logan Ridge Finance Corp. is a business development company. It provides capital to lower and traditional middle market businesses. The company was founded on May 24, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

