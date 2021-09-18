Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing novel, transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Longboard Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.29 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.23. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $18.95.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.26. Equities research analysts expect that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 201.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 110,545 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,037,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 44,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for neurological diseases. Its products include LP352, a Phase I clinical trial product for the developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEEs) and refractory epilepsies; LP143, a product for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neuroinflammatory disorders; and LP659, a product for multiple neuroinflammatory disorders.

