Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Lowered to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lonza Group (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LZAGY has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Lonza Group in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Lonza Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lonza Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $91.00.

Shares of LZAGY opened at $81.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.32 billion, a PE ratio of 62.31 and a beta of 0.62. Lonza Group has a 1-year low of $55.69 and a 1-year high of $86.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.25.

Lonza Group AG engages in the supply of pharmaceutical, healthcare and life science products. It operates through the following segments: Lonza Pharma Biotech & Nutrition and Lonza Specialty Ingredients. The Pharma Biotech & Nutrition segment comprises development and manufacture of customized active pharmaceutical ingredients and biopharmaceuticals as well as formulation services and delivery systems.

