Loom Network Market Capitalization Achieves $131.21 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 18th. Over the last week, Loom Network has traded up 21.4% against the U.S. dollar. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $131.21 million and $147.79 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000272 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.29 or 0.00058737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002829 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.41 or 0.00131671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00013182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00046449 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

Loom Network (LOOM) is a coin. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Loom Network Coin Trading

