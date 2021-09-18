Loop Capital Raises Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target to $180.00

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CROX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Pivotal Research increased their price target on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crocs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crocs currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $152.78.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $155.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.51. Crocs has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $161.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.61 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crocs will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Michelle Poole sold 7,637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,145,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,378,667.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,613 shares of company stock worth $5,080,373. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Crocs in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Crocs by 16.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 723 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Crocs by 197.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

