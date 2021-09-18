Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Acquires 211,759 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 31.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 890,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211,759 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $144,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,271,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,074,000 after purchasing an additional 218,781 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 9.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,324,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,552,000 after purchasing an additional 203,607 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2,730.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,757,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695,712 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 649.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,139,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,480,000 after purchasing an additional 987,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,021,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,943,000 after purchasing an additional 158,696 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CFO Glenn Goddard sold 3,482 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.12, for a total transaction of $627,177.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 553,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.73, for a total value of $73,449,596.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 833,279 shares of company stock valued at $117,165,467 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NTLA traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $157.29. 1,760,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,707,140. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $202.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.46 and its 200-day moving average is $105.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 2.14.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.01% and a negative net margin of 442.58%. The business’s revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTLA shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.38.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

