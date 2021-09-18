Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $152.46 Million Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 574,430 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 996 shares during the quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.23% of Norfolk Southern worth $152,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,829 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $276.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.10.

Shares of NSC traded down $1.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.04. The stock had a trading volume of 2,296,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,206. The firm has a market cap of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $257.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $266.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.15 and a 52 week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is presently 47.14%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

