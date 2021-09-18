Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Has $170.57 Million Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lessened its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 371,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,010 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned about 0.28% of Roku worth $170,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 6.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 197.2% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after buying an additional 8,289 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 13.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 27.8% in the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.37, for a total transaction of $36,071,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.82, for a total value of $32,625,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,195,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 529,758 shares of company stock valued at $203,888,131 over the last quarter. 15.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Roku from $519.00 to $488.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Roku from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Roku from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.00.

Shares of ROKU stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $324.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,797,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,880. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $43.25 billion, a PE ratio of 197.62 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $380.46 and a 200-day moving average of $365.17. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.54 and a 12 month high of $490.76.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

