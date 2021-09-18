Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Increases Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 383,348 shares during the period. FedEx accounts for approximately 0.6% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $228,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,911,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 344,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $97,836,000 after buying an additional 14,627 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 228,189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $64,815,000 after buying an additional 74,455 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total transaction of $4,864,980.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,240 shares of company stock worth $9,608,596 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

FDX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.29.

Shares of NYSE FDX traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $255.22. The company had a trading volume of 3,087,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,661. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $275.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.99. The stock has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $230.27 and a 52-week high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

