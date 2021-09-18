Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Raises Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748,214 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 201,017 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up 0.7% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $299,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 535.3% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 108 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $3.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $420.16. 4,534,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,989,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $289.64 and a fifty-two week high of $431.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $416.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $399.15.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 22.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $71.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.36%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UNH. Truist raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $435.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $478.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.04.

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.15, for a total transaction of $2,484,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,938 shares of company stock valued at $42,943,909 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

