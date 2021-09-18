Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347,116 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 33,287 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.0% of Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Alphabet worth $847,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $247,000. United Maritime Capital LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 4.9% during the second quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,342,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 0.5% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 21,766 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,148,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $18,013,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the second quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 16,153 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,442,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. 34.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,000.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,635.00 to $3,034.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,846.21.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $56.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,816.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,667,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,526,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,402.15 and a 52 week high of $2,925.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,742.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,439.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The firm had revenue of $50.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $10.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

