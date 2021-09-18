Lord Abbett & CO. LLC Trims Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,296,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,549 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $178,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,441,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457,144 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $94,779,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $83,517,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 529.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,077,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,815,000 after purchasing an additional 906,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $58,630,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SYY traded down $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,756,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,298,961. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $53.85 and a 12 month high of $86.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 130.56%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet upgraded Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,579,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

