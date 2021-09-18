Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 145.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 379,496 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 225,142 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $73,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. D. Scott Neal Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the second quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LOW traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $209.03. The company had a trading volume of 5,835,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,907,135. The company has a market cap of $144.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.72 and a 52 week high of $215.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $198.57 and its 200 day moving average is $193.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet cut Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

