Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Raised to $520.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $405.00 to $520.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $401.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Evercore ISI restated a buy rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $476.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $448.32.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $426.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $399.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $352.20. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $434.22. The company has a market capitalization of $55.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.36.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 34.16% and a net margin of 14.96%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 60.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 250 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total value of $9,014,469.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,835 shares of company stock valued at $18,663,305. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,149,240,000 after acquiring an additional 540,785 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,861,628 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,411,238,000 after buying an additional 77,149 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,434,939 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,983,590,000 after buying an additional 65,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,811,232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,015,000 after buying an additional 104,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,307 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $545,626,000 after buying an additional 37,785 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

