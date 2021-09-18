Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will announce earnings per share of $0.39 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Lumen Technologies posted earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUMN. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,576 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3,641.9% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LUMN opened at $12.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.27. Lumen Technologies has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $16.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

About Lumen Technologies

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN)

