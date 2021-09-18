Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Cut to C$12.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LUN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark cut their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Lundin Mining from C$15.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$13.81.

Shares of TSE LUN opened at C$9.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$12.51. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.68 and a 1 year high of C$16.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

In other Lundin Mining news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at C$502,650.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

