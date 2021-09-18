Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $91.67 Million

Analysts expect Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) to report sales of $91.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Luxfer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $95.00 million and the lowest is $85.00 million. Luxfer posted sales of $90.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Luxfer will report full-year sales of $367.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $364.20 million to $370.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $392.03 million, with estimates ranging from $389.00 million to $395.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Luxfer.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, Director David Landless sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $79,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,904.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXFR. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Luxfer by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,663,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,680,000 after buying an additional 962,915 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Luxfer by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,901,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,310,000 after acquiring an additional 74,814 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 2.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,694,000 after purchasing an additional 41,046 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Luxfer by 2.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,053,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,429,000 after purchasing an additional 29,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Luxfer by 2.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 661,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 14,061 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LXFR traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $19.48. 273,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,811. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Luxfer has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $23.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.21.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Luxfer’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a global producer of highly-engineered industrial materials, which specializes in the design and manufacture of high-performance products for transportation, defense and emergency response, healthcare, and general industrial purposes. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments.

