LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Position Increased by Hexagon Capital Partners LLC

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 56.7% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LYB opened at $92.15 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.72 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.30.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 80.57%.

Several research firms have issued reports on LYB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.69.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

