Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.410-$3.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $23.55 billion-$23.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.12 billion.Macy’s also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.170-$0.260 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Macy’s from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Macy’s from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Macy’s from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.11.

M stock opened at $21.93 on Friday. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $23.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.66 and its 200-day moving average is $18.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.11.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 27.50% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -27.15%.

Macy’s announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 19th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Macy’s news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $26,496.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Danielle L. Kirgan sold 70,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $1,344,138.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,105,438.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 150,951 shares of company stock worth $2,867,807 over the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

