Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $77.73

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $77.73 and last traded at $80.15, with a volume of 62159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.38.
MDGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.89.
The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.73.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,836,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 305.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 21,301 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL)
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.
Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?
Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.