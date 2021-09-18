Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $77.73

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $77.73 and last traded at $80.15, with a volume of 62159 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.38.

MDGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $134.00 to $111.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $184.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.89.

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.73.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.58) by ($0.14). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 956,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,836,000 after buying an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 305.4% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 21,301 shares during the period. 69.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

