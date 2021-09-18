Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Carrier Global by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Carrier Global by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CARR opened at $55.00 on Friday. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $28.79 and a 12 month high of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $47.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.55.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Friday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.24.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,965,781.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

